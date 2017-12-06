Storm Caroline to bring heavy snow and 80mph winds

The Met Office has issued warnings for wind, snow and ice ahead for most of Scotland.

Snow: Storm Caroline sweeps in (file pic).

Heavy snow and 80mph winds are set to hit Scotland as Storm Caroline sweeps in.

The Arctic weather is likely to cause delays for travellers on the roads and rails between Thursday and Saturday.

The Met Office has issued warnings for wind, snow and ice covering most of Scotland ahead of the storm's arrival.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Caroline will start drifting to the north west of Scotland tonight and into tomorrow morning.

"The storm is expected to bring winds of 60mph to 70mph widely across the north, with a risk of gusts reaching 80mph in the most exposed areas.

"Strong winds may coincide with high tides, potentially producing some large waves and causing coastal flooding."

The Western and Northern Isles are likely to be worst hit by the wind, but severe gales may also hit the central belt on Thursday, Sean warned.

"The strong winds will also lead to blizzard conditions in the north of the country," he said.

"Frequent heavy snow showers will come in on the arctic air flow, widely bringing several centimetres of snow to the north and the Hebrides, with up to 20cm possible on higher ground.

"The colder air is expected to last through next week with a risk of further snowfall in places."

Despite the chilly conditions, Sean said it is still to early to predict a white Christmas.

But he added: "The favoured position at the moment is that generally colder conditions will last until the end of the month and further snowfall can be expected."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.