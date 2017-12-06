DPD delivery drivers walk out weeks before Christmas

Staff in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee are protesting over pay and working conditions.

Walkout: DPD depot in Glasgow. Google

Delivery staff at a parcel distribution company have walked out in a pay row just weeks before Christmas.

Customers of companies such as John Lewis, Amazon and Nike face waiting for their orders after self-employed drivers in Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh took action.

Around 120 staff walked out on Tuesday, with 30 taking part on Wednesday.

They are angry over changes to their contracts, including a pay cut and mandatory weekend working.

The union GMB Scotland said the drivers had been "backed into a corner".

Calne Waterson, the union's organiser, said: "Their delivery rates have been slashed, which amounts to a pay cut, while they are now subject to enforced hours which GMB believes is in breach of the Working Time Directive.

"On top of this, the company has either ignored or refused GMB's attempts to meet and discuss the drivers' concerns. Drivers feel they have no option left but to make this protest."

A DPD spokesman said: "We are very disappointed indeed with the actions taken by GMB, who do not represent DPD's franchise drivers.

"These drivers are part of a genuine self-employed model that we have operated in the UK for the last 20 years. Franchise drivers are contracted to provide a service to DPD."

