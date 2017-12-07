News Stand: Brexit meltdown, Anger over Trump decision

Catch up on today's newspaper headlines for Thursday, December 7, 2017.

News Stand: 07/12/2017

Today's Daily Record has EUseless lead actors in Brexit farce.

The National has a blank front page with the headline UK finally releases details of secret Brexit impact reports.

The Scotsman says Calls for Davis to resign over failure to assess Brexit impact.

The Herald has Pro-Union campaign torn apart in Brexit meltdown.

The Press and Journal says Storm threat shuts Christmas village.

And finally The Guardian says Anger as Trump declares Jerusalem Israel's capital.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.