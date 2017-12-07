Storm Caroline: Travel chaos and power cuts in 90mph winds

Scotland to be battered by heavy snow and 90mph winds between Thursday and Saturday.

Snow: Scotland to be battered by cold blast.

Schools have been closed, homes have been left without power and trains have been cancelled due to Storm Caroline.

Scotland is to be battered by heavy snow and 90mph winds between Thursday and Saturday.

The Met Office has issued warnings for wind, snow and ice covering the majority of the country.

Schools in Aberdeenshire have been shut while more than 300 homes in the region have been left without power.

Train services including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen have also been cancelled due to the weather.

Restrictions have also been put in place on the Tay Road Bridge and the Cromarty Bridge in the Highlands.

