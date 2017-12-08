  • STV
Storm Caroline: Travel chaos as snow batters Scotland

Schools have closed, 500 homes are without power and passengers are stuck at sea.

Schools have been closed, 500 homes are without power and passengers are stuck at sea as Storm Caroline continues to batter Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "plan ahead" warning for snow and ice on Friday and Saturday.

All schools in Shetland and Orkney have been closed while others in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands have also been shut.

Around 500 homes in Shetland, Orkney and Caithness are without power as repair teams continue to fix faults.

More than 20 ferry passengers are stuck at sea in Orkney.

The Hamnavoe was unable to dock safely at Stromness due to high winds after leaving Scrabster shortly after 10am on Thursday.

The vessel was due to arrive at Stromness at about 12pm but passengers were forced to stay on the ferry overnight as crews waited for conditions to improve.

Roads are also blocked due to crashes, including the A90 at the Toll of Birness in Aberdeenshire.

