News Stand: 'Gonad no dae that' and 'Hammond slammed'
Catch up on all of today's front page news on Friday, December 8, 2017.
Today's Daily Record says Gonad no dae that as waitress bites her ex's scrotum.
The National says Hammond slammed after attack on disabled workers.
The Times says Bitcoin bonanza takes hold of world markets.
The Herald says Struggling councils are braced for £300m budget cut.
The Press and Journal says School driver caught texting at wheel.
And finally The Guardian says 'Students failed by rip-off fees'.
