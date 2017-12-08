Senior Police Scotland officer paid £67,000 to move house

The Scottish Police Authority also paid a £53,000 tax bill for the deputy chief constable.

Police Scotland: Parent body criticised for house move spending (file pic). STV

A senior Police Scotland officer was given £67,000 to move house, it has emerged.

The Scottish Police Authority, which overspent its budget by £16.9m last year, also paid a £53,000 tax bill for the deputy chief constable.

The officer was not identified in a critical report published on Friday by the Auditor General of Scotland.

The watchdog said such payments "do not represent a good use of public money" and called the SPA's spending "unacceptable".

Auditor general Caroline Gardner said: "Our audit identified a number of instances of poor governance and poor use of public money. This is unacceptable.

"An immediate priority for the new chair and interim chief officer must be ensuring that the organisation operates more effectively and transparently so that such occurrences are not repeated in the future."

Police Scotland's deputy chief constables are among the highest paid in the UK with a salary of £175,000 - about £28,000 more than their counterparts at the Met.

The officer mentioned in the report was given £18,000 to relocate during the 2014/15 financial year, and another £49,000 for a similar move in 2016/17.

There is no upper limit on relocation payments from the SPA, the parent body of Police Scotland.

The Auditor General also criticised the SPA for appointing three temporary senior staff at a cost of more than £344,000.

The SPA's £16.9m overspend last year would have been considerably larger if it had not received a £13.6m payout for the failure of the i6 IT system.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.