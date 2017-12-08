First electric trains to run from Edinburgh to Glasgow

Older Class 380 Hitachi trains will travel along the route from Sunday.

Electric trains: ScotRail's new Class 385s will enter service in 2018. STV

The first electric trains will carry passengers between Edinburgh and Glasgow for the first time this weekend, months behind schedule.

Older Class 380 Hitachi trains will travel on the route from Sunday because ScotRail's newer 385 models will not be ready until March.

ScotRail had expected the 385s, which produce 85% fewer harmful CO2 emissions than conventional trains, to enter service this autumn.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: "As we prepare for the arrival of our brand new Hitachi trains next year - which will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and better services - we will start running electric trains from our existing fleet between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High.

"The running of these electric trains from our existing fleet is an important milestone ahead of the arrival of the brand-new Hitachi trains.

"Being able to run some services with seven carriages will mean more seats for our customers, and we will also deliver some faster journey times."

