Police called in to patrol school over pupil behaviour

Police have been called in to patrol a high school in the Scottish Borders after concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Officers will be on campus at Hawick High School as part of a "zero-tolerance" approach to "poor behaviour" from a minority of pupils.

In a letter issued last week, Donna Manson, Scottish Borders Council's service director for children and young people, sought to reassure parents.

She said: "From time to time there is some poor behaviour displayed by a minority of pupils, both within the school campus and in the local community.

"I am aware that there have been concerns voiced on social media regarding some anti-social behaviour in the school and wish to reassure you that, in close partnership with the police, social work and youth workers, we are making rapid progress in eliminating this unacceptable behaviour.

"This involves the support of local police, on and off the school campus, and close engagement with families where appropriate."

Ms Manson said a range of extra resources had been deployed at the school which would "continue indefinitely until we achieve the anti-social behaviour free learning environment that is expected within Hawick High School".

She added: "The council is very proud of the young people who attend the school. They are very engaged and ambitious learners who exhibit strong citizenship, positive and respectful relationships and are a real asset to the school and the community."

