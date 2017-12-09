Actress Elaine C Smith reveals sexual assault at theatre

The Rab C. Nesbitt star said she was grabbed in the dressing room of a theatre in Kirkcaldy.

Elaine C Smith has revealed she was sexually assaulted and harassed during her early years as an actress in Scotland.

The Rab C. Nesbitt and pantomime star said she was groped in the dressing room of a theatre in Kirkcaldy.

She was also inappropriately propositioned by a photographer during a photo shoot, the actress told the Herald Magazine.

Ms Smith said she did not report him to police because of the dismissive response she received when she reported the dressing room attack.

"Before I became well known I could give you - like most young women - about 40 incidents of abuse," she said.

'The men usually carry out these acts because it's about power. The answer is to put more power in the hands of women."

It follows the publication of a survey commissioned by STV which showed that nearly a third of women in Scotland have been sexually harassed at work.

It was the first survey to explore attitudes and experiences around the issue in Scotland since allegations of sexual assault against the movie producer Harvey Weinstein hit the headlines.

It led to the #MeToo movement, in which thousands of women and men have come forward to recount their own experiences of sexual harassment, assault and misconduct.

