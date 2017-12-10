Snow warnings as temperatures fall to -3C across Scotland

Snow is falling heavily in the north of the country while Glasgow is swamped by freezing fog.

Heavy snow: Wintery weather causing problems for motorists. SWNS

Temperatures have plunged below zero across Scotland as snow continues to fall.

The mercury fell to -3C in Glasgow and Edinburgh on Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures of around -2C in Aberdeen and -1C in Dundee.

Met Office warnings for snow and ice remain in force across northern Scotland, while a thick bank of freezing fog has swept into Glasgow.

A forecaster for the Met Office said: "Wintry showers will become more frequent over northern Scotland on Sunday afternoon, with some extending to Northern Ireland during Sunday evening and night.

Finnieston Crane: Freezing fog swept into Glasgow on Sunday. STV

"A further 2cm to 5cm of snow is likely over parts of northern mainland Scotland with 5cm to 10cm possible over some high ground.

"Elsewhere, ice is likely to be the main hazard, though there could be snowfalls of 2cm to 5cm on some high ground.

"Some roads, pavements and cycle paths will be slippery, and some longer journey times by road and bus services are likely, right through the Monday morning rush hour."

