News Stand: Sexual abuse victim's 'horrific ordeal'

Here are your front pages from across Scotland on Monday, December 11.

#ScotPapers: Front pages from across Scotland.

The Daily Record covers a story about a sexual abuse victim who said her experience with the justice system was a "horrific ordeal".

The National leads with David Davis triggering a diplomatic dispute with EU leaders.

The Press and Journal covers increased waiting times for operations on the NHS.

While the Scottish Times leads with black ice weather warnings in place on Monday morning.

The Courier leads with anti-Nazi protests in Dundee.

And finally, The Scotsman covers the ex-justice secretary saying Police Scotland has reached its resource limit.

