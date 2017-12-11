Flights cancelled and schools shut due to snow and ice

Services from Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen to England have been disrupted.

Snow: Several flights affected.

Flights have been cancelled and schools have been closed due to snow and ice.

Services from Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen to parts of England have all been disrupted due to Storm Caroline.

Flights to Heathrow, Birmingham, Newcastle and Bristol are affected.

Snow has continued to batter the Highlands and Aberdeenshire, with temperatures dropping as low as -11C overnight.

Ten schools in the Highlands have been forced to close while five have shut in Aberdeenshire.

Meanwhile, a broken down train has brought Glasgow routes to a standstill.

Services between Glasgow and Paisley have been affected, with journeys to stops including Motherwell and Lanark being cancelled.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.