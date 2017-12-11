Andy Murray takes to Twitter to mock Donald Trump

It is the second time the tennis star has joked at the expense of the US president.

Andy Murray: British number one replied to a Trump tweet.

Tennis star Andy Murray has taken to Twitter to poke fun at US president Donald Trump.

In a familiar Twitter tirade on Monday, Trump attacked the "failing" New York Times over an article it published that said he watched hours of cable television a day.

He also lambasted CNN anchor Don Lemon as the "dumbest man on television" and claimed to never watch him.

The British number one spotted a bit of a gap in the president's logic and decided to reply.

It marks the second time in weeks the former world number one has mocked Trump on social media.

In November, he parodied the president's claim that he "took a pass" on being named Time Magazine's Person of the Year.

Trump has yet to respond to either of Murray's slights but has notably picked fights with NFL stars such as Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee during the US national anthem in protest against racial inequality and police brutality.

