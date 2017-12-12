News Stand: Glasgow gangs, oil pipe crack threatens closes

Here are your front pages from across Scotland for December 12.

#ScotPapers: The front pages from across the country.

The Daily Record leads with the trial of the "most sophisticated" crime gang seen in Scotland.

The Press and Journal are leading with a story about a cracked oil pipe on the North Sea.

While The Scotsman and The Scottish Daily Express are covering the nursing crisis in the NHS.

The National leads with the SNP's pledge to invest in manufacturing.

And finally, The Scottish Times is covering Theresa May's statement that internet hosts should be prosecuted for abuse they allow on their sites.

