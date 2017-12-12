JK Rowling 'proud' to be made companion of honour 

Membership of the Order is a special award held by only 65 people at any one time.

JK Rowling: 'Deeply honoured' to receive award. PA

JK Rowling has told of her pride at being made a Companion of Honour at Buckingham Palace.

The Harry Potter author described it as a particular privilege to be given the rare honour as a female writer.

Rowling, who is also marking two decades since the publication of the first book in her best-selling series, has been honoured for services to literature and philanthropy.

In a written statement released as she was decorated by the Duke of Cambridge, the 52-year-old said: "I'm deeply honoured and proud to be receiving this honour.

"To be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honour, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege."

Membership of the Order of the Companions of Honour, established in 1917 by George V, is a special award held by only 65 people at any one time, and recognises services of national importance.

Rowling, whose first name is Joanne, was awarded an OBE in 2001.

She has previously told how her famous boy wizard creation simply "fell" into her head years earlier while on a crowded train to London after a weekend flat-hunting with her then boyfriend in Manchester in 1990.

Sitting on the delayed train, she said she had "never been so excited about an idea before".

Harry Potter was born and on her return home that night, Rowling immediately began writing what would become the first book of the series - Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone.

A prolific Twitter user with more than ten million followers, she uses it to promote her charities, including Lumos, and also to speak out against Brexit and US president Donald Trump.

