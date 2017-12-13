Cost of burials rises by average of £250 in three years

  • STV
Citizens Advice Scotland has published its annual table of charges across Scottish council areas.

Charges: Edinburgh remains the most expensive place in Scotland for a burial (file pic). PA

Burial charges across Scotland have increased by more than £250 on average since 2014.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has published its annual table of charges across Scotland's local authority areas, with the average cost working out at £1427.99 in 2017, up 5.5% on last year.

Eight councils froze costs this year but the steepest increase in burial charges was in East Renfrewshire where CAS said it rose by 49% from £965 to £1440.

Edinburgh remains the most expensive place in Scotland for a burial, with a cost of £2340, up 4% since 2016, while the Western Isles is the cheapest place for the fourth year in a row, with a cost of £705, a 0.6% increase from last year.

The consumer body said burial costs are a "postcode lottery" at a difficult time for families.

CAS consumer spokeswoman Ruth Mendel said: "This year we again see an increase in burial costs across most areas, though it is notable that a quarter of Scottish councils froze their charges from last year.

"What is striking is that the average charge has increased by 27% since 2014, which is 3.5 times the rate of inflation. That is a substantial increase at a time when many families will have seen their incomes fall.

"Our data also shows that there remains a postcode lottery in burial costs in Scotland, with some councils charging significantly higher fees than others just a few miles away.

"Bereavement is a difficult time for any family, and the financial side of planning and paying for a funeral or cremation can of course compound the emotional difficulties, particularly for those who are on lower incomes or where the bereavement is unexpected.

"In publishing this data we hope to sensitively encourage people to think ahead and plan for funeral and cremation fees. And while we understand the financial pressures that Local Authorities face, we urge them to consider the impact that high burial charges can have on people at what can be one of the most difficult times in their lives."

