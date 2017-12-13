News Stand: Schools fall behind, oil pipe repair costs soar

Your front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, December 13.

#ScotPapers: The front pages from across Scotland.

The Scottish Daily Express is covering a report that primary school aged children are falling behind the rest of the nation when it comes to reading and writing.

The Press and Journal leads with the repairs of the North Sea oil pipeline costing the economy £20m a day.

The Scottish Times covers the European Commission president facing allegations of wire tapping.

And the National covers reports that senior EU figures say that UK trust is damaged over David Davis comments.

The Daily Record leads with a Scottish medical student facing gun charges in the US has returned home.

And finally The Scotsman covers the SNP to resist a tax increase for the highest earners.

