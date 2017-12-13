  • STV
Royal Mail's Christmas rush on busiest day of year

Extra staff have been brought in across the country to ensure a first class service.

Mail: This week will be the busiest of the year for Royal Mail.
Royal Mail staff in Scotland are sifting their way through millions of items of post on the service's busiest day of the year.

Across the country, 11,000 workers are making sure our Christmas cards, letters and parcels all reach their destinations, including those all important letters for Santa.

In Glasgow, Scotland's busiest sorting office has drafted in 400 extra staff.

Gerry McAuley, operation director at Royal Mail, said: "We are very prepared here for Christmas.

"Predominantly we sort the mail by machines but the Christmas cards - which are mostly in red envelopes - aren't really compatible with them.

"The colour makes it hard to read so those mostly have to be sorted by hand."

With the last day for post fast approaching - the 20th for second class and 21st for first class - here are some other figures about the Royal Mail you might want to know:

Most Christmas cards have to be sorted by hand.
Christmas mail in numbers

  • 2 is the day in January when parcel returns double as people return unwanted Christmas presents. 
  • 6 parcel sort centres across the country are hard at work. The largest, in Atherstone, Warkwickshire is the size of five football pitches.
  • 13 may be unlucky for some but the Royal Mail will put on 13 extra rail services this December.
  • 18 Christmas cards are planned to be sent by the average household
  • 6800 extra vehicles will be used by the Royal Mail over Christmas.
  • 48,000 vehicles for the Royal Mail will be out delivering Christmas cards and presents.
  • 155,000 red post boxes across the country, with 98% of the population living within half a mile of one.
  • 30,000,000 addresses across the UK will get post this week, which is the busiest of the year.

