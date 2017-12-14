News Stand: Tory rebels undermine Theresa May on Brexit

Here are the front pages from across Scotland on Thursday December 14.

#ScotPapers: The front pages from across Scotland.

The Scottish Times, The National, The Scottish Daily Mail and The Scotsman are all covering the rebellion of backbench Conservative MP's on a Brexit vote.

The Daily Record leads with The View's Kyle Falconer admitting he harassed a passenger on a flight while intoxicated.

And finally the Press and Journal is covering Aberdeen City Council who claim they have a budget crisis.

