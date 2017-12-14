News Stand: Tory rebels undermine Theresa May on Brexit
Here are the front pages from across Scotland on Thursday December 14.
The Scottish Times, The National, The Scottish Daily Mail and The Scotsman are all covering the rebellion of backbench Conservative MP's on a Brexit vote.
The Daily Record leads with The View's Kyle Falconer admitting he harassed a passenger on a flight while intoxicated.
And finally the Press and Journal is covering Aberdeen City Council who claim they have a budget crisis.
