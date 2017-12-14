  • STV
Christmas Jumper Day to help spread festive cheer

The Save the Children charity campaign is back on Friday a its fifth year.

Jumpers: The Scottish government got involved in the festivities.
Christmas Jumper Day is back, with organisations around the country donning their festive best in the name of the charity.

The annual Save the Children fundraiser takes place on Friday, with politicians getting in on the act early at Holyrood on Thursday.

The campaign, which launched in 2012, has raised more than £11,000 so far this year.

The Save the Children initiative encourages people to give a donation to the charity, while allowing everyone to get into the festive spirit with their comfiest - or ugliest - jumpers.

"Your jumper could be the difference between a hot meal or no meal," the charity said.

"It can help bring essential healthcare, education, protection and food to millions of children around the world who are missing out on these basics.

"Your support can protect children from easily preventable yet still deadly diseases like malaria, diarrhoea and pneumonia.

"And it can help us reach children who are forgotten simply because they were born in a remote village, because they're girls or refugees, have a disability or are from a minority group."

The charity added: "Whether you go full-on TwinklyBaublePomPoms or play it cool with a SnowyTreeStar, the money you raise can help make a world of difference to children in desperate need - and give them the chance to be children again."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.