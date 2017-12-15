Children hurt as school bus collides with lorry and car

The bus driver has been seriously injured in the crash outside Aberdeen.

Bus: Crash happened near Maryculter Bridge. STV

A school bus has been involved in a crash with a car and a lorry near Aberdeen.

Some of the 13 children on the bus have suffered minor injuries, while the bus driver has been seriously injured.

The vehicles crashed on South Deeside Road near Maryculter Bridge to the west of the city shortly before 8am on Friday.

The bus was taking children to Lathallan school in Johnshaven, Aberdeenshire.

The drivers of the lorry and car have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Crash: Paramedics are at the scene.

Richard Toley, headmaster at Lathallan School, said all the pupils had been accounted for.

He said: "We have been informed of an incident on the South Deeside Road in Aberdeen this morning. It involves a coach used to transport pupils to our school. There were 13 pupils on the bus.

"These pupils are safe and accounted for. No pupils have been seriously injured and pupils are either with parents or members of staff now. "

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:​ "We received a call at 7.43am today to attend a road traffic collision in South Deeside Road in Aberdeen.

"We dispatched four ambulances, four special operations retrieval units and one paramedic response unit to the scene.

"Two patients have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

The road has been closed between Leggart Terrace and Maryculter Bridge and is expected to remain shut for some time.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.