A yellow 'be aware' warning has been issued for ice until 11am on Saturday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5682057474001-bin-collector-sent-tumbling-as-slippery-roads-cause-chaos.jpg" />

A refuse collector was sent tumbling as slippery roads caused chaos across Scotland.

A yellow "be aware" warning has been issued for ice until 11am on Saturday as an Arctic blast caused huge disruption around the country.

Refuse collectors in Aberdeen filmed the problems caused by the slippery roads, with one falling while trying to dispose of rubbish.

The video by Colin Rennie has gone viral and shows the difficulty workers had while doing their round in the city on Friday.

Schools across Scotland shut early on Friday afternoon for the safety of pupils due to the icy conditions.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.