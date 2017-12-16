Warning for drivers as low temperatures lead to icy roads

Warning is in place after the temperatures plunged to minus 6C in parts of Scotland

Ice: Drivers have been warned over road. STV

Scotland woke to another frosty morning on Saturday with drivers and christmas shoppers warned to watch out for icy pavements and roads.

A weather warning is in place until 11am after the temperatures plunged to as low as minus 6C (21F) in some parts of the country overnight.

The mercury dropped to minus 6.4C (43F) in Tyndrum, south-west Scotland, overnight, while most places saw temperatures hovering around freezing or minus 1C (30F).

Shoppers eager to avoid a last-minute rush next weekend will be greeted with a frosty start

But those hoping for a white Christmas this year could find themselves disappointed, as milder weather looks set to return through next week.

On Friday afternoon schools across Scotland shut early for the safety of pupils due to the icy conditions.

And a refuse collector was sent tumbling as slippery roads caused chaos across the country.

