Survivor says court process 'worse than being raped'

Crown Office teams up with charity to make judicial proceedings less painful for victims.

Going through the legal process in Scotland is "worse than being raped", according to one survivor.

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) report found many victims of sexual assault found the process humiliating and traumatic, described as "secondary victimisation" by the authors.

The prosecution service is now working with Rape Crisis Scotland to gather anonymous feedback in a bid to make proceedings less painful for survivors.

Lord advocate James Wolffe QC said: "We cannot bring the perpetrators of sexual crime to justice unless victims come forward and speak up.

"That is why we value the work of Rape Crisis Scotland and other organisations which provide support to victims.

"That is why we have revised our own victim strategy and want to continue to improve the service which we provide.

"These arrangements for obtaining feedback from victims on a more systematic basis will help us to do that."

Feedback will cover, among other things, the way the process was explained, how information was shared and the person's experience in court.

Victims will also be asked if anything could have been done better by COPFS.

This information, only provided with the victim's consent, will be used to help identify ways COPFS can improve the service provided to victims of sexual crime.

Sandy Brindley from Rape Crisis Scotland said: "We are delighted to work with the Crown Office to develop a systemic approach to obtaining feedback from complainers.

"This is a very positive development, which will ensure that the experience and views of sexual offence complainers are fed directly into the prosecution process."

The Inspectorate of Prosecution in Scotland made 12 recommendations to the Crown in November.

These included increasing the standard and frequency of proactive contact with victims; simplifying the language used in communications, and ensuring a dedicated advice officer is allocated to each case.

