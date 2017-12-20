News Stand: Victims of Cameron House blaze, health gap
Here are the newspaper headlines from around the country on December 20, 2017.
Catch up on the front pages from across Scotland this Wednesday.
The Daily Record leads on the naming of the two victims of the Cameron House hotel blaze, a couple believed to be from London.
And the Scottish Daily Express reports on comments by health secretary Shona Robison blaming black ice for a rise in A&E waiting times.
Both The Herald and The Scotsman cover findings by the BMA which suggest growing health inequality in Scotland.
While The National reports that Edinburgh's financial services industry could be hit harder than London's after the EU indicated the sector would see no special arrangement with Europe post-Brexit.
Finally, The Press and Journal leads on claims controversial anti-pollution measures in Aberdeen could cost the council up to £20m.
