Team Scotland reveal tartan attire for Commonwealth Games

The outfit will be worn during the opening ceremony in Australia's Gold Coast next year.

New look: Andrew Butchart and Lynsey Sharp show off the outfit. Team Scotland

Team Scotland have revealed their new parade outfits for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The attire, which will be worn during the opening ceremony of the games in Australia's Gold Coast, was unveiled at Gleneagles Hotel.

The men's kilts were created by tartan manufacturers House of Edgar, with Scottish fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie making the women's kilts.

Runners Andrew Butchart and Lynsey Sharp showed off the uniforms, which share a specially made tartan.

The design incorporates the colour green, Australia's traditional sportswear colour, along with Team Scotland's blue, purple and magenta.

The kilts will be worn with a bespoke matching polo shirt.

Sharp, who won silver in the 800m at the 2014 games in Glasgow, said athletes would be proud to wear the new uniform.

She said: "It's absolutely beautiful and I think it's definitely something I will wear again.

"I love Siobhan's designs so I was really excited to hear she was designing the women's outfit for Team Scotland.

"The parade uniform is always a huge talking point, everyone is going to be excited to see it and try it on, and I am sure they're going to be really proud of it."

Butchart will make his debut for Team Scotland at the Gold Coast games in April.

He said: "It's going to be a really proud moment to march out first into the Opening Ceremony next April and I'm sure the rest of the team will agree with me on that."

'I want the female athletes to walk out into the opening ceremony feeling great in their outfit.' Siobhan Mackenzie

Ms Mackenzie, 24, was commissioned to give the women's uniform a modern twist.

She said: "I'm truly honoured as a young female entrepreneur to have had the opportunity to design for the women of Team Scotland.

"I have injected my innovative design style into the womenswear look with the end goal in mind being not only that I want to represent a modern day Scotland but also that I want the female athletes to walk out into the opening ceremony feeling great in their outfit.

"Watching Team Scotland walk into the stadium will certainly be a very proud moment in my career."

