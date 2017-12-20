  • STV
ScotRail staff offered chance to wear CCTV cameras

Hundreds of the devices, which can be worn on landyards or uniforms, made available.

CCTV: Investment worth £300,000.
Hundreds of CCTV cameras are being made available to ScotRail staff in a bid to tackle antisocial behaviour.

More than 300 of the cameras will be offered to staff on duty on trains and in stations following a successful trial period.

The devices can be worn on lanyards or uniforms and begin recording high definition video and audio when activated.

Staff are being encouraged to wear the cameras but they will not be compulsory.

ScotRail said the £300,000 investment would improve safety and deter antisocial behaviour.

The cameras, produced by Edinburgh-based Edesix, can also be used to gather evidence of bad behaviour on trains or in stations.

The move follows British Transport Police's decision to issue each of their officers with CCTV cameras in September.

A trial involving 36 cameras found passengers improved their behaviour when informed they were being recorded.

Alex Hynes, ScotRail Alliance managing director, said: "We are building the best railway that Scotland's ever had and a key part of that is continuing to improve the safety of our railway.

"The safety and security of our staff and customers is our priority. Anti-social behaviour will never be tolerated at our stations or on our trains.

"These new cameras will improve everyone's journey by deterring antisocial or criminal behaviour and help with gathering vital evidence on the rare occasions when it does occur."

'Every worker has the absolute right to carry out their duties without the fear of verbal or physical assault.'
Transport minister Humza Yousaf

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: "The Scottish Government is committed to working with our industry partners to help build the best railway Scotland has ever had.

"Part of this includes investing in measures to target unwelcome behaviour and introducing bodycams will play a role in that.

"Every worker has the absolute right to carry out their duties without the fear of verbal or physical assault, just as every passenger has the right to a safe journey."

