White Christmas? Snow forecast for parts of Scotland

Snow is expected on higher ground, with icy conditions due on Boxing Day.

Snow: Met Office issued warning (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Snow is forecast across parts of Scotland on Christmas Day, with ice expected to form on roads and pavements into Boxing Day.

Higher areas in central, southern and eastern Scotland are expected to see snow by the end of Monday.

Glasgow and Edinburgh may also see small amounts of snow by the end of the day.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and ice between 7pm on Monday to 11am on Tuesday.

Rain will turn to sleet and snow during the evening, with icy surfaces expected on the morning of Boxing Day.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "It is looking likely that higher areas of central, southern and eastern Scotland will see some snow falling by the end of Christmas Day.

"Some snow may manage to low levels late in the day, such as Glasgow and Edinburgh."

