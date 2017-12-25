  • STV
  • MySTV

'Best present ever' as babies born on Christmas Day

STV

It is believed the first newborn came 10 seconds after the stroke of midnight.

Baby: Families welcomed Christmas Day babies (file pic).
Baby: Families welcomed Christmas Day babies (file pic). PA Wire

The "best present ever" came with the birth of babies across Scotland on Christmas Day.

It is believed the first newborn came "10 seconds" after the stroke of midnight on Monday.

Karen Ratcliffe brought her first child into the world just moments into Christmas Day at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.

Mrs Ratcliffe and her husband Michael, 33, were looking forward to taking the little boy, not yet named, home to Glasgow on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old said: "He was due in January, so we weren't expecting him, but having him on Christmas is quite exciting.

"His head was out at 11.59pm and his body came out just seconds after midnight.

"He's been great, a very calm baby - we're very lucky."

She added that he would probably have a special day for his birthday on Christmas Eve and they would all celebrate Christmas Day as a family.

'He's over the moon, it's the best Christmas present ever for him.'
Victoria Watson

Victoria Watson, 35, gave birth to Noah at home in Airdrie at 2.12am.

The baby, weighing eight pounds, came two days later than due, but was now the "best Christmas present ever" for his older brother Ben.

Ms Watson said: "He's over the moon, it's the best Christmas present ever for him."

Firefighter Stuart, 39, delivered his son with the help of a midwife, who was on the phone.

Her husband's emergency service background was very useful, helping to keep everyone composed throughout the process.

Ms Watson added: "It was quite a nice experience - no stress at all."

Because Noah was born on Christmas Day, she said it would mean his birthday would always be extraordinary.

She said: "He will always be spending it with family, we're quite family-orientated, so it will always be special."

'She's a great Christmas present. He's been involved all the way through the pregnancy, he's just saying he can't wait to see her.'
Mary Ferguson

Mary Ferguson, of Maryhill, Glasgow, had her second child Lucy at 12.10am.

Despite giving birth to a little girl weighing seven pounds and 11 ounces, by the afternoon she was getting ready to cook the Christmas dinner.

Ms Ferguson, who gave birth at Princess Royal Maternity Hospital, said: "Now I'm just looking towards going home to get Christmas dinner, which I'll be cooking.

"I feel fine, I don't know what we'll be having. We'll just have to wait and see when I get home."

Lucy was due on December 27, so it was a bit of a shock for her and her partner Paul Hampson when labour started on Sunday.

But the newborn has come as a surprise gift for her five-year-old brother Keiran.

Ms Ferguson added: "She's a great Christmas present. He's been involved all the way through the pregnancy, he's just saying he can't wait to see her."

In Ayrshire Maternity Unit, the first to arrive was baby girl Harris at 3.17am, weighing eight pounds two ounces.

She came as a "lovely" Christmas present for mum Laura Hunter and dad Paul MacLeod from Ayr.

Nataleigh and Stephen McGonagle, from Pitmedden in Aberdeenshire, welcomed their second child at 5.39am, weighing six pounds four and a half ounces.

But the boy, who does not yet have a name, will have to wait before he can meet his big sister Orla, two, because she has chicken pox.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.