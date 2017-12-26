White Christmas declared as parts of Scotland see snow

Flurries of snow before midnight allowed the Met Office to declare a white Christmas.

Snow: Official definition only needs one flake to be seen. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Those dreaming of a white Christmas were in luck, as parts of Scotland saw snow towards the end of Christmas Day.

Rain turned to snow in areas of southern Scotland late on December 25.

This allowed the Met Office to officially classify the day as a white Christmas.

Spadeadam in Cumbria also saw some light flurries of snow before midnight.

The Met Office definition of a white Christmas is for one snowflake to be observed falling in the 24 hours of December 25 somewhere in the UK.

Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said: "To be a white Christmas, we only need to see one flake but we have reported snowfall in Spadeadam for the last couple of hours.

"There are some suggestions that across parts of Scotland that rain has turned into snow."

He continued: "It will turn a bit colder - but nothing like the temperatures we saw earlier this month - I think it would be fair to describe the Boxing Day temperatures as 'around average'.

"Two to four degrees in Scotland and seven to nine in the south."

A "yellow" warning for snow and ice is in place across most of Scotland until 11am on Boxing Day.

The Met Office said: "Ice is looking to become more widespread later as skies begin to clear into Boxing Day.

"Some roads and railways may be affected by longer journey times, with icy surfaces leading to the possibility of slips and falls on roads, pavements and cycle paths."

