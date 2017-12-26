Thousands flock to shopping centres for Boxing Day sales

  • STV
Eager customers queued up from as early as 4.45am to grab discounted goods.

Sales: Jewellery was popular at Silverburn.

Thousands of customers have queued up at shopping centres around Scotland to take advantage of the Boxing Day sales.

Many retailers saw one of their busiest days of the year, with shoppers arriving in the early hours of the morning to be among the first in line.

At Silverburn in the south of Glasgow, around 1000 people queued up from 4.45am on Tuesday.

Watches and diamond rings were popular items, with jewellers offering up to 50% off some products.

Shopping: Stacey Love and Lisa Marie Hunt pick up bargains at The Centre.

David Pierotti, general manager at Silverburn, said: "As ever Boxing Day is a big event for Glasgow shoppers eager to bag some of the fantastic deals and discounts on offer.

"An early start was on the cards for some of our more enthusiastic shoppers attending the Next sale, which opened at 5:30am.

"Again, we have seen strong sales of our gift cards, which are becoming increasingly popular at Silverburn."

Queues also stretched around the shopping centre at intu Braehead in Glasgow.

Retail: Queues for Lush at intu Braehead.

More than 65,000 shoppers descended on The Centre in Livingston, West Lothian in search of discounts.

Managers said many people arrive with lists of items they had been waiting for.

Nurse Stacey Love, from Bathgate, went shopping with her friend Lisa Marie Hunt, from Livingston.

Ms Love said: "The sales at The Centre have been fantastic this year - I'm absolutely delighted with the bargains I've managed to pick up."

Queues also formed around 5am at Union Square in Aberdeen, with many people looking to upgrade their winter wardrobes after the recent cold snap.

'Many people will use Boxing Day as an opportunity to treat themselves'
Ryan Manson, Union Square

Outdoor clothing and knitwear proved to be top sellers at the shopping centre.

General manager Ryan Manson said: "Many people will use Boxing Day as an opportunity to treat themselves, with this year seeing customers spending more on investment items such as jewellery.

"Many shoppers are spending quality time with family and friends, choosing to enjoy their Boxing Day at one of our many restaurants or grabbing a bite before heading off to catch the new Star Wars film."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.