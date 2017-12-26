Drivers warned of icy roads as temperatures drop to -8C

A yellow weather warning has been put in place as ice creates 'tricky' conditions

Ice: Drivers warned of "tricky" conditions.

Motorists have been warned of "tricky" driving conditions on Scotland's roads as temperatures drop to -8C in parts of the country.

Forecasters have a put a yellow weather warning in place for most of the north covering the northern and Western Isles, parts of Highlands and Grampian.

A Met office forecaster also said showers of sleet, rain and snow will create icy stretches of road in Glasgow area, Lothian and Borders and south west Scotland.

Speaking on Tuesday he said: "We're going to see snow showers running from the Northern and Western Isles down into northern Scotland.

"Temperatures tonight will be well below freezing and when we get these showers they will bring icy stretches to untreated surfaces.

"There will be lying snow away from the coast, we're expecting a couple of centimetres in northern parts of the country.

"Elsewhere, we're expecting a widespread frost with temperatures of minus two (28.4F) to minus four (24.8) where there is snow cover and as low as minus eight in parts of Lanarkshire.

"There could be tricky driving conditions across the north in the morning."

The warning is currently in force and lasts until 11am.

