Weather warning as Scotland to be hit by snow and ice

Rain, sleet and snow showers expected on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Ice and snow: Most likely to fall inland over hills.

A yellow weather warning has been issued overnight for parts of Scotland with snow and ice expert.

Wintry conditions are likely on Wednesday night and Thursday morning due to showers of rain, sleet and snow.

The places that could be affected include the north east, the Highlands, the Western Isles, Orkney, the Shetland Islands, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute and Ayrshire.

Snow is most likely to fall inland over hills, while coastal areas should be less affected.

There could be one or two centimetres of snow in areas around 100 metres above ground, possibly rising to five centimetres in parts of the Highlands.

The yellow weather warning begins at 3pm on Thursday and comes to an end at midday on Thursday.

The Met Office said: "The extent of ice will vary across the area with inland areas most prone whilst coastal areas exposed to the northerly winds are less likely to be affected.

"One or two centimetres of snow may accumulate above about 100 metres, with perhaps five centimetres or more locally over the higher ground of northern Scotland.

"Temporary deposits may also occur at lower levels, mainly late in the night."

