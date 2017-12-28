  • STV
  • MySTV

Future of Auld Lang Syne in doubt as only 7% know words

STV

The UK survey found that 42% of millennials do not know a single word of the Burns song.

Auld Lang Syne: More than half do not know Robert Burns wrote it.
Auld Lang Syne: More than half do not know Robert Burns wrote it.

The future of Auld Lang Syne being sung at Hogmanay has been thrown into doubt, with just 7% of Scots knowing the words, according to a study.

Research by Sainsbury's shows the majority can belt out the chorus and first few lines at the turn of the New Year, but 42% of millennials in the UK do not know a single word.

Across Britain, only 3% of people know the lyrics and more than half do not know Scotland's bard Robert Burns wrote them, with 3% believing Mariah Carey to be the author.

Thankfully, eight out of 10 Scots are able to correctly identify Burns as the man who wrote the song.

But while people north of the border are more likely to know the full lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, most Scots admitted they hardly knew any.

Sainsbury's has now put together a songsheet online in an effort to revive the tradition.

A spokesman for the retailer said: "We want everyone to have a great New Year's Eve and singing Auld Lang Syne - or Old Land Sign as some people thought - is as much a part of our celebrations as a glass of fizz at midnight.

"We've revealed that many are missing out on this tradition because they don't feel confident of the lyrics, so Sainsbury's has created some handy song sheets so no-one has to hum along at the stroke of midnight this year.

"We hope all our customers 'take a cup of kindness yet' and have a very happy New Year."

Auld Lang Syne is sung as a way to bid farewell to the old year in many English-speaking countries.

People will usually cross arms to hold hands in circle throughout the song.

In Scotland, the tradition is to hold hands with the person next to you and only cross arms over your breast from the final verse, before rushing inwards when it is over.

When presented with lyrics from the song the majority of younger people in the UK had a hard time recognising them, with the study showing 54% failed to identify the chorus, despite it featuring the words Auld Lang Syne.

Further errors included mistakenly believing lyrics from The Beatles (40%), Abba (60%), Taylor Swift (34%) and Little Mix (30%) were lines from the 18th century poem.

Snoop Dogg's lyrics to his song New Year's Eve - "And every time I see you shine. It's like the lights of midnight. On New Year's Eve" - were thought to be part of the song by 45% of respondents.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.