Future of Auld Lang Syne in doubt as only 7% know words

The UK survey found that 42% of millennials do not know a single word of the Burns song.

Auld Lang Syne: More than half do not know Robert Burns wrote it.

The future of Auld Lang Syne being sung at Hogmanay has been thrown into doubt, with just 7% of Scots knowing the words, according to a study.

Research by Sainsbury's shows the majority can belt out the chorus and first few lines at the turn of the New Year, but 42% of millennials in the UK do not know a single word.

Across Britain, only 3% of people know the lyrics and more than half do not know Scotland's bard Robert Burns wrote them, with 3% believing Mariah Carey to be the author.

Thankfully, eight out of 10 Scots are able to correctly identify Burns as the man who wrote the song.

But while people north of the border are more likely to know the full lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, most Scots admitted they hardly knew any.

Sainsbury's has now put together a songsheet online in an effort to revive the tradition.

A spokesman for the retailer said: "We want everyone to have a great New Year's Eve and singing Auld Lang Syne - or Old Land Sign as some people thought - is as much a part of our celebrations as a glass of fizz at midnight.

"We've revealed that many are missing out on this tradition because they don't feel confident of the lyrics, so Sainsbury's has created some handy song sheets so no-one has to hum along at the stroke of midnight this year.

"We hope all our customers 'take a cup of kindness yet' and have a very happy New Year."

Auld Lang Syne is sung as a way to bid farewell to the old year in many English-speaking countries.

People will usually cross arms to hold hands in circle throughout the song.

In Scotland, the tradition is to hold hands with the person next to you and only cross arms over your breast from the final verse, before rushing inwards when it is over.

When presented with lyrics from the song the majority of younger people in the UK had a hard time recognising them, with the study showing 54% failed to identify the chorus, despite it featuring the words Auld Lang Syne.

Further errors included mistakenly believing lyrics from The Beatles (40%), Abba (60%), Taylor Swift (34%) and Little Mix (30%) were lines from the 18th century poem.

Snoop Dogg's lyrics to his song New Year's Eve - "And every time I see you shine. It's like the lights of midnight. On New Year's Eve" - were thought to be part of the song by 45% of respondents.

