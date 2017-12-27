Scottish Power to cut 200 jobs after 'efficiency schemes'

Energy giant says option of voluntary redundancy is open to all staff across the UK.

Scottish Power: Energy supplier has its headquarters in Glasgow. © STV

Utility giant Scottish Power is to cut 200 jobs as part of a voluntary redundancy scheme.

The energy supplier said the option would be open to staff across all its UK businesses, adding it reflected recent "efficiency schemes" across the company.

The company, which has its headquarters in Glasgow, employs 6500 workers across Britain with more than half based in Scotland.

Consultations are being held with unions and employee representatives and it is not yet known how many of the jobs will be lost north of the border.

A spokesman for the firm said: "We have started initial consultations with the trade unions and employee representatives regarding a voluntary redundancy programme that will allow up to 200 people to leave Scottish Power during 2018.

"The programme is open across all Scottish Power businesses in the UK, and reflects recent efficiency schemes across the company."

He added: "We fully anticipate this will be managed on a voluntary basis.

"Should we receive too many applications, we will be required to prioritise according to operational needs."

