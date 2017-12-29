  • STV
Snow causes travel chaos with more misery on the way

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Fresh wind and ice warnings issued with Storm Dylan to hit Scotland on Sunday.

Snow: Parts of Scotland saw snowfall up to 10cm thick.
Snowy weather has caused chaos for motorists as Scotland is battered by heavy snowfall, with more misery on the way.

The wintry scenes will be followed by the fourth storm of the season on Hogmanay, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Storm Dylan will track across Ireland late on Saturday and make its way to southern Scotland in the early hours of Sunday, hitting Edinburgh, the Lothians, the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

These areas can expect strong winds, with the potential for gusts of up to 80mph.

Snowy showers on Friday have caused extensive travel disruption, with flights temporarily suspended at Glasgow Airport.

Disruption was also reported on roads around the country, including the Erskine Bridge.

The arrival of Storm Dylan over the weekend will mark the fourth officially named storm to hit the UK this season after Storm Aileen in September, Brian in October and Caroline earlier this month.

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the Republic of Ireland on New Year's Eve and track northeastwards across Northern Ireland and southern Scotland.

"This will bring some very strong winds to these areas with the potential for gusts of 70 to 80mph in some places. The winds will ease from the west as the low continues to move northeast.

"There is a lot of uncertainty in how this low develops and so the resulting strength of the winds and timings of the system."

The yellow wind warning is in place from just after midnight on December 31 until 3pm later that day.

Heavy snow overnight and into Friday caused problems across much of Scotland.

The Erskine Bridge over the Clyde was blocked southbound due to a crash around 9.30am.

Weather: After heavy snowfall Scots can also look forward to 80mph winds.
In St Johns Town of Dalry in Dumfriesshire, a number of vehicles became stuck in snow on the A713, which was also blocked for a period on Friday morning.

Amey, the firm which maintains roads in the south east of Scotland, said it had 27 gritters and eight tractors out on routes in the region.

Scotland TransServ, which maintains roads in the south west, said many areas had been affected and gritters were out on trunk routes.

Edinburgh City Council said it had gritters out on streets on Thursday night and Friday morning, with the snow continuing into the afternoon.

Gritters: Out in force across Scotland's roads on Friday.
Overnight the Met Office measured 5cm of snow in Altnaharra in the Highlands, 4cm in Drumalbin, South Lanarkshire, while Bishopton, Renfrewshire, had the most in the UK, with 10cm recorded.

Arctic air caused the mercury to plummet, with a temperature of -12.3C recorded at Loch Glascarnoch in the Highlands.

Celtic sent out a tweet highlighting the snowfall in the east end of Glasgow, with pictures showing snow covering the pitch at Celtic Park as well as statues and the Paradise Way walkway.

The Hoops will play Glasgow rivals Rangers in the second Old Firm derby of the season at Celtic Park on Saturday.

In addition to the wind warnings for Storm Dylan, the Met Office has also issued an ice warning for Friday and early Saturday covering much of the country.

Areas affected include Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Dundee, Aberdeen, Fife, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, Clackmannanshire, Ayrshire, Lanarkshire, Inverclyde, Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, the Highlands, the Lothians, the north-east, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute and the Borders.

The Met Office said: "Following falling rain, sleet and snow during Friday clear spells will develop with ground temperatures falling, leading to icy stretches forming, particularly where lying snow melts and then refreezes.

"Further wintry showers could also give some fresh snowfalls over Scotland, mainly in the early evening, while another band of rain arriving Saturday morning could bring some snow to higher routes north of the central belt."

