Actor and cyclist among Scots in New Year Honours list

Prof John Curtice also honoured with Game of Thrones star James Cosmo and cyclist Mark Beaumont.

Game Of Thrones star James Cosmo and cyclist Mark Beaumont are among the high-profile Scots included in the New Year Honours list, while elections expert John Curtice has been knighted.

The 64-year-old politics professor from Strathclyde University is well known to the public due to his media and television work on polls and elections.

His exit poll in June's snap election revealed to the shock of many that Theresa May was set to lose her Commons majority, prompting some to suggest the psephologist was the real winner in the ballot.

Born in Cornwall, he studied at Oxford, and as well as his post at Strathclyde University, he is a senior research fellow at NatCen Social Research - Britain's largest independent social research agency - and president of the British Polling Council.

Prof Curtice's regular TV appearances have even inspired a spoof twitter account, Is John Curtice On TV, which has almost 10,000 followers and regularly posts details of when he is on screen.

Sir John admitted he never expected to receive the honour but was "very grateful".

The academic told STV News: "I obviously have a certain amount of public profile but to be honest I never, ever expected anybody to think that this was worth an honour, let alone a knighthood, so this certainly came as a very big surprise.

"I guess six months ago the exit poll I led surprised the country with its forecast which proved to be uncannily accurate, and now the tables have turned and it's me that's very much surprised at being given this honour but obviously very grateful for it too."

The same honour is also going to the Very Reverend Professor Iain Torrance, a former moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland who has been Pro-Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen since 2013.

A former Territorial Army chaplain, during his time as moderator in 2004 he visited every British unit serving in southern Iraq.

His inclusion in the Honours list is recognition of his services to higher education and theology.

Elsewhere in the UK, Ringo Starr of the Beatles and Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees have been awarded knighthoods, along with former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg.

Meanwhile, veteran Clydebank-born actor James Cosmo is honoured with an MBE for services to drama, having starred in films including Braveheart, Trainspotting and Highlander.

More recently he has appeared in the hit show Game Of Thrones and was one of the housemates in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Cyclist Beaumont, who made headlines when he first broke the record for cycling round the world in 2008, has been recognised with a British Empire Medal (BEM).

The 34-year-old receives the award after undertaking a second record-breaking bike trip around the world this year, completing the massive journey in a time of 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes.

Also receiving a BEM is Stuart Rose from Culloden, near Inverness, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when he was 15.

Stuart Rose: 'I don't do what I do for recognition.' STV

Now 28, he has raised more than £50,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society, including by running a number of marathons.

"I've said several times before I don't do what I do for recognition, but when recognition comes along in awards or even being in the newspaper, it means a lot," Mr Rose told STV News.

"It means a lot that people believe in me, because at times there are dark moments and I pride myself on sharing an honest story rather than just being positive."

He added: "It's one of the biggest honours I can imagine."

Mr Rose is one of many ordinary Scots up and down the country recognised for their work in the honours list.

'Our emergency services deserve our continued gratitude for helping to keep people and communities across Scotland safe, every day of the year.' First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "The Queen's New Year Honours list illustrates the achievements of many exceptional people from across Scotland who have shown outstanding service and dedication.

"From those who work in the field of education and business, medicine and mental health, to those who promote our country on the world's sporting stage and on screen, the Honours are a fitting way of celebrating their work."

She added: "I also want to extend my congratulations to emergency service personnel who have been awarded The Queen's Fire, Police or Ambulance Service Medals.

"Our emergency services deserve our continued gratitude for helping to keep people and communities across Scotland safe, every day of the year."

Secretary of state for Scotland David Mundell said: "I am pleased to see the New Year Honours 2018 recognise some of Scotland's most deserving volunteers, community leaders and public figures.

"From the achievements of prominent sporting greats such as Mark Beaumont to the inspirational local heroes of our communities whose tireless dedication, commitment and compassion benefit so many across the length and breadth of Scotland, it is right that we mark their dedication and commitment.

"I congratulate each and every recipient on their award - they truly deserve their recognition today and our thanks and praise for their contribution."

Other Scottish figures honoured include Liberal Democrat deputy leader and East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson, who receives a CBE for services to political and public life.

Susan Rice, the chair of Scottish water and the Scottish Fiscal Commission and former chairman of Lloyds TSB Scotland in 2000 becomes a Dame in recognition of her services to business, the arts and charity.

Economics expert Professor David Bell of Stirling University is awarded a CBE, with the same honour also going to former Scottish public services ombudsman Jim Martin and Ben Thomson, a former chair of the National Galleries of Scotland who also set up the think tank Reform Scotland.

Dr Lesley Sawers, the equality and human rights commissioner for Scotland, is honoured with an OBE, while David Duke, the founder and chief executive of Street Soccer Scotland, which uses football training programmes to help people make positive changes, receives an MBE.

The same award also goes to James Robson, the long-standing doctor to the Scotland national rugby team, and Los Angeles-based entertainment correspondent Ross King.

