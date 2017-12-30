Storm Dylan not expected to disrupt Hogmanay events

The storm will bring up to 80mph winds to parts of Scotland earlier in the day.

Hogmanay: Events should avoid the worst of the weather. PA

Hogmanay events around the country are not expected to be seriously affected by the arrival of Storm Dylan on Sunday.

The fourth storm of the season, Dylan will bring winds of 70 to 80mph to parts of Scotland including Edinburgh, the Lothians, the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

Storm Dylan will track across Ireland late on Saturday and make its way to southern Scotland in the early hours of New Year's Eve.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued from around 2am on Sunday until around 3pm, with forecasters warning of the risk of "injuries and danger to life from flying debris".

However, experts add, the "worst of the weather" should be over by the time Hogmanay celebrations are in full swing.

Wind: Storm Dylan could bring 80mph gusts on Hogmanay.

The weather warning comes after snowy showers caused extensive road disruption on Friday and also led to flights being briefly suspended at Glasgow Airport.

Much of the country was also issued a warning for ice overnight and into Saturday morning.

The arrival of Dylan is the fourth officially named storm to hit the UK this season after Storm Aileen in September, Brian in October and Caroline earlier this month.

The Met Office said there is a "small chance of damage to buildings such as tiles blown from roofs" due to the storm, as well as power cuts and potentially issues with mobile phone coverage.

Debris blowing off buildings could also create the "potential for injuries and danger to life", the forecaster said.

The Met Office added: "Large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal areas could also be a hazard.

"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, with the chance that some roads and bridges could close."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5695747198001-storm-dylan.jpg" />

Last year's Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations saw around 150,000 people descend on the capital for both the sold-out event on December 31 and the annual torchlight procession on December 30.

This year's torchlight procession, which begins at 7pm on Saturday, is also expected to avoid the extreme weather.

Meteorologist Alex Burkhill said: "The good news is the worst of the weather will clear by midnight for the New Year's Eve celebrations.

"It will be a chilly night, but not exceptionally cold and the breeze might blow a few fireworks in slightly different directions but it shouldn't cause too many problems."

