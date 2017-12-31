Local heroes around Scotland included in New Year Honours

Members of communities around the country recognised along with famous Scots.

Honours: Stuart Rose, David Duke and Margaret Jamieson were recognised. STV / Paddy Tully / Craig Spence

Amid the headline-grabbing high-profile figures who received awards in the New Year Honours list are a spate of local community heroes from around Scotland.

A multiple sclerosis-sufferer who has spent around half his life raising money for charity, Stuart Rose, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).

David Duke, a former rough sleeper who started a street football initiative with the aim of helping to tackle poverty, receives an MBE for services to football and socially disadvantaged people.

And 95-year-old Margaret Jamieson, known as Rita to friends and family around Orkney, has also been awarded a BEM for her charity work - which began in the 1930s.

They join the ranks of Scots including Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo and record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont who were also included in the New Year Honours.

Renowned elections and polling expert Prof John Curtice, based at Strathclyde University, was awarded a knighthood along with The Beatles member Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees.

Stuart Rose: 'It's one of the biggest honours I can imagine.' STV

Stuart Rose, 28, from Culloden, near Inverness, received a BEM for services to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Scotland, which he describes as "one of the biggest honours I can imagine".

He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) when he was just a teenager, but since his diagnosis has spent almost half his life dedicated to charity work.

He has raised almost £52,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society, including by running a number of marathons and half-marathons, selling at auctions and raising awareness online.

Mr Rose told STV News: "Half my life I've lived with MS, diagnosed officially when I was 15 which was obviously difficult and I didn't take it very well.

"But on the other hand, perhaps being 15 and being naive was an advantage because I could find things out in my own time."

He said negative stories in the press about MS partly inspired him into trying to improve the image the public had of people suffering with the condition.

Taking on huge challenges such as running marathons struck him as one way to do that.

Reflecting on his award from the Queen, Mr Rose said: "I've said several times before I don't do what I do for recognition, but when recognition comes along in awards or even being in the newspaper, it means a lot.

"It means a lot that people believe in me, because at times there are dark moments and I pride myself on sharing an honest story rather than just being positive."

David Duke: Street Soccer Scotland founder pictured with Sir Alex Ferguson. Paddy Tully

A former homeless man, 37-year-old David Duke dedicates himself to helping others out of hardship and leads the list of Scottish MBEs in the New Year Honours list.

After the death of his father and problems with alcohol, Mr Duke was living rough in Glasgow when he saw an advert for the 2003 Homeless World Cup in Sweden.

He started training and was picked as part of the Scotland team which finished fourth at the competition.

Returning home, he got more involved in football coaching and led the Scotland team to World Cup victory four years later.

In 2009, Mr Duke founded Street Soccer Scotland (SSS) to help other people experience the transforming power of sport.

It provides free drop-in football sessions across the country as well as employment, skills and coaching courses.

He said: "Our ethos is trying to help people help themselves with a bit of guidance and opportunity.

"Back in 2004 when I was in a difficult situation myself with homelessness and stuff like that, it was people who provided me with support and opportunities that allowed me to move out of that.

"We're just trying to repeat that and inspire others."

He was taken by surprise by his MBE and said it is recognition for all the staff and volunteers at Street Soccer Scotland.

"It's not really something you think about," Mr Duke said.

"I got the letter in and it took me by shock, but really it's not just about me, it's recognition of the wider piece in terms of the work that all the staff and volunteers do.

"There have been so many people on the outside who have given us help and support and it's kind of for them as well, but I'm totally humbled and shocked by it."

Craig Spence

Margaret Jamieson, 95, started local charity work in the 1930s to provide people with furniture and goods they needed free of charge.

Known as Rita to friends and family around Orkney, in more recent years she established the Blue Door shop in Kirkwall.

It offers its premises rent-free to a different Orkney based organisation each week, regularly raising thousands of pounds for charity.

The 95-year-old said: "I started charity work as soon as my parents would allow me to do it, I think when I was 16.

"My parents had a farm and we had everything we needed, everything we wanted, more or less, and I thought there were other people going hungry or in need, so it was up to the ones who had plenty to see if they could help."

The citation for Ms Jamieson's British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community and charity in Orkney states: "The lifelong nature of her participation, its continuing positive effect on life in Orkney, the assistance she has rendered through the Blue Door to a wide range of local charities and the certainty that her legacy will be maintained for many years, makes hers a contribution which stands alone."

Ms Jamieson added: "I thought it was a great honour but I want it to be for the Blue Door and all the staff who have worked there over the decades."

Asked how she planned to mark the announcement, she said: "I have already had my 95th birthday this week, so I think we might just keep celebrating - then I must get planning for next year."

