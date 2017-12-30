Professor's defiant anti-racism tweet sparks global praise

Professor and his Ghanaian wife have been inundated with outpourings of support.

Professor John Struthers and his wife Justina shared their story on Twitter. Professor John Struthers

A Scottish professor has been inundated with messages of support from around the world after sharing a photograph of him and his Ghanaian wife to celebrate their interracial relationship.

Professor John Struthers, 64, said he and Justina had endured more than 40 years of racism and intrusion but "haven't wavered!" in his inspirational tweet.

His message has been retweeted more than 19,500 times and received some 60,000 likes - and prompted dozens of people to share images of their interracial relationships.

Prof Struthers's photograph shows the couple at the Queen's garden party in the summer with him in a Scottish tartan kilt and wife Justina dressed in colourful African dress.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: "I thought I would share.

"We've had disapproving looks, 'we are full', 'is that your wife' and many more actions questioning our relationship over the last 40+yrs

"We haven't wavered!

"The best way of fighting racism is living your life, standing tall and educating. #Diversity."

Film director and son of David Bowie, Duncan Jones, was among those praising the message.

"Beautiful couple," he tweeted. "40 years of marriage & not letting other people dictate the terms of it."

American Jeff Price, who is married to Nigerian Kayla Price and lives in California, thanked the Struthers for helping to pave the way for a more accepting society.

Others messaged in support of the "lovely words" and "fabulous photo" while those sharing their own photographs soon received messages of praise in turn.

They included Jay Smith, the grandson of an Irish woman who he said was disowned by her family for marrying a man from Nigeria.