  • STV
  • MySTV

NHS 24 hotline experiences busiest ever festive season

STV

The hotline, launched 15 years ago in Scotland, received 45,000 calls in four days.

NHS 24: Almost twice as many calls than in 2016.
NHS 24: Almost twice as many calls than in 2016. © STV

The NHS 24 hotline in Scotland has experienced its busiest festive period since it began 15 years ago, receiving more than 45,000 calls in the four days over Christmas.

The figure is almost double the number of calls in the same period last year, and thousands more are flooding in over the new year period.

Bosses said the service is facing "exceptional" demand, with lots of people around the country suffering cold and flu symptoms.

The Sunday Post reported that NHS 24 centres in Aberdeen, Cardonald, Clydebank and South Queensferry have been inundated with calls from patients suffering from those symptoms, as well as stomach bugs.

The bases are expecting to take at least another 29,000 calls over the Hogmanay and new year period.

'We expect the next few days to be just as busy. Usually January 2 is our busiest day."
NHS 24 spokeswoman

Confirming the figures, an NHS 24 spokeswoman said: "Already this weekend our call demand on Saturday was over 13,000 calls and by 10.30am on Sunday we had almost 3500 calls.

"There are lots of cold and flu symptoms circulating and the demand this year has been exceptional.

"For the four-day festive period it was the highest since NHS 24 began 15 years ago and we expect the next few days to be just as busy. Usually January 2 is our busiest day."

Bosses at NHS 24 said they started preparing for the winter surge several months ago.

Medical director Dr Laura Ryan said: "NHS 24 began its winter planning early in the summer and has worked closely with all of our partners to ensure we could deliver safe and effective care over this very busy time of year.

"This year we have had exceptionally high call demand and I would thank our staff, along with many others across NHS Scotland services, who have already worked very hard to support many thousands of people and will continue to do so over the coming days."

The figures emerged after doctors at Scotland's largest health authority urged people with cold and flu symptoms not to visit patients in hospital.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde chiefs said on Friday that those who have experienced flu symptoms in the last 48 hours should not visit patients who are already unwell.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1405346-people-with-flu-symptoms-urged-to-avoid-hospital-visits/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.