Power cuts and flood warnings as Storm Dylan arrives

A section of Edinburgh's Princes Street has been closed to pedestrians due to debris.

Storm Dylan has landed in Scotland bringing with it power cuts, travel disruption and flood warnings.

The fourth storm of the season, Dylan has collided with Scotland and northern England after earlier lashing Ireland and Wales with gusts of more than 70pmh.

Ahead of Edinburgh's Hogmanay preparations, a section of Princes Street has been closed off to pedestrians due to "weather-related debris", including the Princes Street entrance to Waverley Station.

And SP Energy Networks earlier tweeted that it was working to restore power after a loss of supplies in parts of Kilsyth, Helensburgh, Glasgow, Bathgate, Carluke and Larkhall.

On the west coast of Scotland, several CalMac ferry services have been disrupted and some road routes and train services also affected.

ScotRail services from Glasgow Central to Largs/Ardrossan Harbour and between Helensburgh and Edinburgh were among those partially affected on Sunday morning as a result of high winds and heavy rain.

Scotland's bridges were affected too, with the Tay Road Bridge and Forth Road Bridge closed to double-decker buses and the Erskine Bridge shut off to all high-sided vehicles.

The Queensferry Crossing also had a high winds warning in place with a 40mph speed limit.

And the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued seven flood warnings for parts of south-west Scotland.

However, with severe weather warnings due to expire by Sunday afternoon, organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival have said they expect the event to go ahead unaffected by Storm Dylan.

