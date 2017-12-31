Scotland set for spectacular Hogmanay street parties

  • STV
Edinburgh leads the way with one of the biggest New Year celebrations in the world.

Tens of thousands of people will welcome in the new year at events and street parties around Scotland on Sunday evening.

Organisers in Edinburgh, which boasts one of the world's biggest street parties, have said their Hogmanay celebrations will go ahead in full, unaffected by the arrival of Storm Dylan earlier in the day.

Strong winds and rain battered parts of Scotland in the first half of New Year's Eve, causing power cuts and travel disruption, however warnings are not currently in force for Sunday evening and night.

Underbelly, which is producing Edinburgh's Hogmanay event for the first time, is promising the "best party ever", with live music, DJs, street entertainment and the "ultimate fireworks display" from Edinburgh Castle.

Rag'n'Bone Man will headline Concert in the Gardens, with Declan McKenna and Nina Nesbitt as support acts, while those performing on the three Street Party stages include The Human League, Sacred Paws, Treacherous Orchestra and Huey Morgan.

The street party, hosted by Sanjeev Kohli, of the BBC's Still Game, will also feature street performers, dancers, acrobats and fire-eaters.

Fireworks will be launched from Edinburgh Castle at 9pm, 10pm and 11pm in a countdown to midnight, when a soundscaped fireworks display will entertain the audience for the first nine minutes of 2018.

Underbelly commissioned Niteworks, a band from Skye, and film and theatre composer and sound designer Dan Jones to create a "soundscape" for the midnight fireworks show for the first time.

People are advised not to bring bags with them and if they do they should not be bigger than A4 size.

Police said they will be using local and specialist resources including armed officers to protect the public and act as a deterrent.

Chief superintendent Kenny MacDonald, divisional commander for Edinburgh, said: "Please do not be alarmed by the presence of these professional and highly-trained officers.

"They are being deployed purely as a precaution. I would again reiterate that there is no specific intelligence relating to a potential threat for either event.

"In addition to the police officers and stewards present on the evening a range of barriers and bollards will also be utilised, which prevent vehicles accessing the event arena. Again, this is purely a precautionary measure."

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations run for three days, drawing in an estimated 150,000 people from elsewhere in the UK and around the world.

The events include a torchlight procession through Edinburgh on December 30 and the Loony Dook on New Year's Day, when hardy people take a dip in the chilly Firth of Forth.

A spokeswoman for Underbelly said: "The specific forecast produced for the Hogmanay celebrations by the Met Office considers all the latest data and provides the most likely scenario for Edinburgh city itself through which we are reassured that the planned events and preparations will not be affected and that the celebrations will go ahead in full."

In Glasgow a number of events are taking place, including the renowned street party on Ashton Lane in the west end, featuring live bands, pipers, DJs, outdoor bars and even a barbecue.

City centre nightclub The Buff Club is also hosting a Hogmanay Lane Party on Bath Lane, while a number of central clubs and venues are hosting indoor celebrations.

Elsewhere in Scotland, celebrations include a street party at Schoolhill in Aberdeen featuring live music from The Mersey Beatles and The Banjo Lounge 4, before a "spectacular" fireworks display from His Majesty's Theatre rooftop at midnight.

Stirling will host its "biggest ever" midnight fireworks display, focused around the castle, while in the fireball ceremony in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, around 40 people will parade up and down the High Street swinging flaming balls around their heads to welcome in the new year.

