Revellers ring in 2018 with celebrations across Scotland

New year: Party-goers up and down the country welcome 2018. © Chris Watt

Scotland has welcomed 2018 with fireworks lighting the skies at parties around the country.

Around 75,000 people packed into Edinburgh city centre for the capital's world-famous street party, concert and fireworks.

Rag'n'Bone Man headlined at the concert in the gardens, with Declan McKenna and Nina Nesbitt as support acts, while those performing on the three street party stages included The Human League, Sacred Paws, Treacherous Orchestra and Huey Morgan.

The street party, hosted by Sanjeev Kohli, of the BBC's Still Game, also feature street performers, dancers, acrobats and fire-eaters.

Fireworks launched from Edinburgh Castle at 9pm, 10pm and 11pm in the countdown to midnight, when a soundscaped fireworks display wowed audiences for the first nine minutes of the new year.

Thousands of party-goers joined hands to sing the world's largest rendition of Auld Lang Syne when the clock struck 12, with images beamed around the globe.

In Glasgow revellers packed into the renowned street party on Ashton Lane in the west end, which featured live bands, pipers, DJs, outdoor bars and even a barbecue.

City centre nightclub The Buff Club is also rang in the bells with a Hogmanay Lane Party on Bath Lane, while a number of central clubs and venues hosted indoor celebrations.

Party-goers in Aberdeen were treated to a street party at Schoolhill wiith live music from The Mersey Beatles and The Banjo Lounge 4, and to a spectacular fireworks display from His Majesty's Theatre rooftop at midnight.

Stirling hosted its "biggest ever" midnight fireworks display, focused around the castle, while in the fireball ceremony in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, around 40 people paraded up and down the High Street swinging flaming balls around their heads to welcome in the new year.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations run for three days, drawing in an estimated 150,000 people from elsewhere in the UK and around the world.

The events include a torchlight procession through Edinburgh, which happened on Saturday, and the Loony Dook on New Year's Day where hardy people take a dip in the chilly Firth of Forth.

Loony Dook: Not for the faint of heart. PA

