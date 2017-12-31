Elderly woman with dementia goes missing in Edinburgh
Isobel Miller, 94, was last seen at Chalmers Church on Morningside Road at around midday.
An appeal has been launched to find a 94-year-old woman with dementia who has gone missing in Edinburgh.
Isobel Miller was last seen at Chalmers Church in Morningside Road at around midday on Sunday.
She has not returned home since and there is growing concern for her welfare.
Ms Miller is described as white, 4ft 10ins with short white hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket, dark trousers and carrying a maroon or red handbag.
Sergeant Liz McClellan of Howdenhall Police Station said: "We're growing increasingly concerned for Isobel's welfare and are asking for the public's help as part of our ongoing efforts to trace her.
"If you may have seen Isobel since this time, or have any information which could help, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.
"The city is expected to be incredibly busy with people enjoying the Hogmanay celebrations and I would urge anyone who may see a woman matching Isobel's description to call us or speak to an officer."
Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2183 of December 31.
