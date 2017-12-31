Elderly woman with dementia goes missing in Edinburgh

Isobel Miller, 94, was last seen at Chalmers Church on Morningside Road at around midday.

Isobel Miller: Concern growing for 94-year-old's welfare. Police Scotland

An appeal has been launched to find a 94-year-old woman with dementia who has gone missing in Edinburgh.

Isobel Miller was last seen at Chalmers Church in Morningside Road at around midday on Sunday.

She has not returned home since and there is growing concern for her welfare.

Ms Miller is described as white, 4ft 10ins with short white hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket, dark trousers and carrying a maroon or red handbag.

Church: Isobel Miller was last seen in Morningside.

Sergeant Liz McClellan of Howdenhall Police Station said: "We're growing increasingly concerned for Isobel's welfare and are asking for the public's help as part of our ongoing efforts to trace her.

"If you may have seen Isobel since this time, or have any information which could help, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"The city is expected to be incredibly busy with people enjoying the Hogmanay celebrations and I would urge anyone who may see a woman matching Isobel's description to call us or speak to an officer."

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2183 of December 31.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.