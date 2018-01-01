Ambulance calls over Hogmanay soar by almost 40% 

Staff praised for their response to 2,565 calls between 7pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

Health: The number of calls in the first seven hours of 2018 increased by 45%. STV

The number of calls to the Scottish Ambulance Service soared by almost 40% over Hogmanay.

Control centres took 2,565 calls between 7pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday - an increase of 38.4% on the same time last year.

And between midnight and 7am there were 1,879 calls - 583 more (45%) than the early hours of 2017.

Additional call handlers, dispatchers, ambulance crews and support staff were on duty to deal with the high levels of demand that always make Hogmanay one of the busiest nights of the year.

Pauline Howie, Chief Executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "The festive period has been a challenge for the Service, due to a significant increase in demand and pressures on the system.

"Yet again, our staff in our Control Centres, on the frontline, support staff and volunteers have risen to this challenge and showed what an incredible group of dedicated people they are.

"Working in often challenging and relentless circumstances, they did a fantastic job of managing and responding to this big increase in demand and showed that across the country, we continue to strive to deliver the highest level of care to our patients."

