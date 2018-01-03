Beautiful photos found in camera in river helps find owner

Social media campaign using beautiful images of Scottish landscapes from a year ago.

The camera was found badly damaged a little way downstream Peter Sandground/PA Wire

Charlie Davidson lost his camera in a river a year ago, but a social media campaign that used stunning photographs recovered from the damaged device was able to reunite him with it.

Amateur photographer Mr Davidson lost his Nikon DLSR on New Year's Day in 2017 when he set it up on a tripod for a long exposure shot at the River Etive in the Highlands only to see it swept downstream.

Months later, in October, professional photographer Peter Sandground came across the badly damaged camera among the rocks a mile downstream.

"I was basically on a shoot for a campervan company in Glen Etive in October and I was right down in the River Etive and setting up a shot, and I glanced down at the rocks I was standing on and I caught a glimpse of a smashed-up Nikon DLSR," Mr Sandground said.

A recovered image of Buachaille Etive Mor in Glencoe Charlie Davidson/PA Wire

Despite the damage the memory card was still working.

"I pulled it out of the rocks and dried it off, and I could see the memory card was still relatively intact and I just thought 'I'll have a nosey at that later'," Mr Sandground said.

With help from a photography technology expert, he recovered a few images of Buachaille Etive Mor, Glen Etive and Slains Castle in Aberdeenshire.

The Glen Etive photos had been taken on the morning of New Year's Day 2017.

A recovered image of Slains Castle, near Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire Charlie Davidson/PA Wire

Mr Sandground, who lives in Kilbarchan, Renfrewshire, said: "These shots were long exposures that I could clearly see were taken by someone that quite obviously knew their way around a camera and knew how to work with natural light and depth of field.

"I have to admit, once we recovered the shots I couldn't help myself, I rammed up the contrast on them and the truth is they are professional standard, beautiful shots that someone had clearly put a lot of thought and time into."

A recovered image of Slains Castle, near Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire Charlie Davidson/PA Wire

Exactly a year after the camera was lost, Mr Sandground took to social media, publishing the photos on his Facebook page.

He managed to track down Mr Davidson after the images were shared across the social media platform and Scotland's photography network 1,255 times.

Mr Davidson, an engineer in the oil industry based in Aberdeen, said his camera was swept away while he headed back to his kit bag to rummage for a filter and he could not jump in after it as the river was running at full spate.

A recovered image of Buachaille Etive Mor in Glencoe Charlie Davidson/PA Wire

Mr Davidson said: "I am stunned that Peter has managed to track me down.

"It's a really thoughtful thing to do. I am massively flattered with the feedback on the shots. I am a keen photographer, however I am just a passionate amateur.

"I can clearly see from Peter's photo of my camera that it is well and truly gubbed, but I am amazed that the memory card has survived. I am actually really chuffed with how the shots turned out."