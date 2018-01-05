Winter chill as temperatures expected to dip below -10C

  • STV
The thermometer could plunge to as low as -14C in parts of the country this weekend.

Freezing: This weekend could be coldest since 2010 (file pic).

Scots will face a chilly weekend with temperatures forecast to plunge below -10C.

Snow is likely in the north east and Northern Isles, while flurries could also take place further down the east coast.

Parts of Scotland could experience temperatures as low as -14C, potentially making this weekend the coldest since 2010.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Cold air is currently drifting out of Greenland and will spread across Scotland on Saturday.

"At the same time high pressure will move in to give us a lot of settled and sunny weather but with the light winds and clear skies there will be some very low temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday night.

"Snow showers will develop on Saturday and will feed in across the Northern Isles, Moray and Aberdeenshire."

He added: "A few showers could make it a bit further south into the likes of Dundee, east Fife, East Lothian and the Borders.

"Temperatures are likely to drop lower than -10C in some parts of the Highlands, Deeside, Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

"If somewhere manages to reach -14C, this will be the lowest temperature recorded in Scotland since the big freeze in December 2010."

Sunday is likely to be dry and sunny but most areas will linger around freezing.

