  • STV
  • MySTV

Under-fire Police Scotland chief 'could return to work'

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Phil Gormley has taken a leave of absence while he is investigated by a watchdog.

Phil Gormley: Under investigation by Pirc.
Phil Gormley: Under investigation by Pirc. Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images / Cropped

Police Scotland's chief constable could return to work, the head of the watchdog investigating him for gross misconduct has said.

Phil Gormley is the subject of three separate enquiries and has been on a leave of absence since September.

The head of the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner has now said Mr Gormley could resume his duties without prejudicing their work.

In a letter to Jackie Baillie, acting convener of the Scottish Parliament's public audit committee, Kate Frame revealed she was not consulted on the decision to grant Mr Gormley a special leave of absence.

However, she noted that she had "real and significant concerns" Mr Gormley might have affected the Pirc's investigation if he had not stepped aside.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1403871-call-for-police-scotland-review-rejected-by-minister/ | default

Ms Frame wrote: "My concerns mainly arose from the fact that a large number of the witnesses were police staff from the federated ranks and civilian staff who worked within the executive offices at Police Scotland's headquarters and therefore in the immediate vicinity of the chief constable's office.

"Due to the position of power and influence attaching to the chief constable's post, there was a significant concern that those witnesses would not feel free to speak up if the chief constable remained in post."

She concluded by confirming that she told Scottish Police Authority (SPA) head Kenneth Hogg on December 11 that there would now be no problem if Mr Gormley returned to work.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1397613-police-scotland-does-not-rely-on-one-individual/ | default

"The chief constable's period of leave in England has enabled my investigation to complete interviews of the more junior members of staff, who perhaps had the greatest fear or repercussions and provided them with a safe space to be interviewed without any immediate fears," she said.

The SPA invited the chief constable to resume his duties in November, according to the Sunday Herald.

The newspaper published extracted of a letter reportedly sent by Mr Gormley's lawyer to the SPA which suggests justice secretary Michael Matheson intervened to prevent his return.

It said he was "concerned that his return was delayed following intervention" by Mr Mathieson.

An SPA spokeswoman said: "The board has agreed that continuing the chief constable's period of leave of absence remains an appropriate measure to address investigative and welfare issues for all parties involved."

The SPA is reviewing the decision every four weeks, with the next review planned on January 25.

Senior deputy chief constable Iain Livingstone assumed responsibility for Police Scotland's day-to-day operations when Mr Gormley stepped aside.

Suspended assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins also faces two separate Pirc enquiries following a tip-off received by the SPA in October.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.